At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following items:
• Heard Daviess County Treasurer’s Report for July, 2020
• Heard Daviess County Library Tax Rate for fiscal year 2020-21
• Heard Daviess County Extension Office Tax Rate for fiscal year 2020-21
• Heard Daviess County Conservation District annual financial report for fiscal year ending June 30
• Approved minutes of the Aug. 18, Daviess County Fiscal court meeting
• Approved all claims and bills
• Approved Daviess County Sheriff’s 2019 oil and unmined coal settlements
• Approved resolution for Daviess County Board of Health Public Health tax rate fiscal year 2020-2021
• Approved resolution for coal severance grant application
• Approved repetitive loss data sharing agreement
• Approved professional services contract with Trott Communications to perform project management for implementation of the county radio system
• Approved awarding bid for a new single axle dump truck for $109,871
• Approved awarding bid for a new 15’ disk harrow for $23,600
• Approved bid for parking lot sealing and striping for $22,093
• Approved awarding bid for a new fifth-wheel road tractor for $110,000
• Approved awarding bid for two new community notification sirens $43,720
• Approved awarding bid for a new medium roof cargo van for $31,966
• Approved surety bond release for Commercial Warehousing
• Approved hiring of Matthew Forrester as firefighter/EMT effective Sept. 8
• Approved promotion of Jacob Vanover to Fire Department Engineer effective Sept. 6
• Approved promotion of Barry Dennis to road dept. service tech effective Sept. 4
• Approved promotion of Warren Goetz to road dept. service tech effective Sept. 4
• Approved appointment of Brandon Gentry to the Dental Clinic Board, TERM: July 1, 2020 — July 1, 2022
• Approved appointment of Laura Muhlenberg to the Regional Airport Board, TERM: Sept. 1, 2020 — March 1, 2022
• Approved appointment of Ted Lolley to the Regional Airport Board, TERM: Sept. 1, 2020 — March 1, 2022
• Approved appointment of the Confederate Monument Relocation Committee members as follows:
• Aloma Dew as Board Chair as directed by the judge-executive
• Wesley Acton as judge-executive appointee
• Kenny Barr as West County appointee
• Anne Damron as Central County appointee
• Tim Kline as East County appointee
Heard first reading of an ordinance relating to the adoption of the 2020 Daviess County tax rates
Heard first reading delaying an ordinance for one year relating to a proposed increase of the occupational and net profits license fees by person and business entities conducting business, occupations and professions within Daviess County
• Heard comments by Daviess County Fiscal Court
