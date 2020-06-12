At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Heard a presentation by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Rural Secondary Roads funding.
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved Resolution 15-2020- Coronavirus Relief Fund Grant Application (CARES Act).
• Approved Resolution 17-2020- A resolution regarding Springhill at Lake Forest Subdivision street lighting district.
• Approved a contract with Daviess County Board of Education for the 2020/2021 transportation of non public school students.
• Awarded the following bids:
08-2020: Pavement Striping
12-2020: Ready-Mix Concrete
13-2020: Tar Coated Culvert Pipe
14-2020: County Uniforms
15-2020: Crushed Limestone
16-2020: Tire Repair & Maintenance Services
17-2020: Janitorial Services for County Administrative Facilities
18-2020: Janitorial Services for Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center
19-2020: Janitorial Services for Robert M. Kirtley Judicial Annex
20-2020: Fire Rescue Uniforms
• Approved hiring Barry Dennis as a Public Works laborer effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
• Approved reappointing Angela Thompson to the Owensboro Regional Hospital Board. Term: 10-31-2020 to 10-31-2023.
• Approved reappointing Taylor Deveaux to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Term: 6-30-2020 to 6-30-2023.
• Approved appointing Curt Baker to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Term: 6-30-2020 to 6-30-2023.
• Heard and approved the second reading of KOC 620.54- An ordinance relating to the discontinuance of a portion of Old Ben Ford Road.
• Heard and approved the second reading of KOC 620.55- An ordinance relating to the discontinuance of a portion of a 12-foot public alley paralleling Church Street.
• Heard and approved the second reading of KOC A.98: An ordinance relating to the Daviess County budget.
