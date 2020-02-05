At its 5 p.m. meeting Feb. 4 on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved Resolution No. 4-2020 — county road aid and agreement.
• Approved Resolution No. 3-2020 — street lighting district for Park Haven Subdivision.
• Approved Resolution No. 5-2020 — street lighting district for Stonecrest Subdivision.
• Approved a professional services contract with Trott Communications to perform RFP development and procurement support for the county radio system.
• Approved awarding RFQ 001-2020: control replacement for courtroom audio.
• Approved the annual DC Playground Association lease and concession agreements.
• Appointed Jim West [1.5.20], Gary Murphy [1.6.20] and Mark Irby [1.7.20] to the Daviess County SWEEP Board.
• Heard and approved the second reading of KOC A.96.02 (2020) #1-2020 — budget amendment number two.
