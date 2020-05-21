Daviess Fiscal Court will host four public hearings on Thursday prior to its regularly scheduled meeting.
The court is encouraging public input via the Daviess County Facebook page regarding the closeout of the 2019-2020 Community Development Block Grant fund as well as the 2020-2021 CDBG application for Owensboro Regional Recovery, proposed use of County Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance funds for fiscal year 2020-2021.
A public hearing will also be held for regarding the proposed discontinuance of a portion of 12-foot public alley paralleling Church Street and a proposed discontinuance of a portion of Old Ben Ford Road.
In terms of the CDBG funding, the court intends to apply for assistance to renew funding for the Daviess County Recovery Kentucky Project (ORR). In order to close out the existing round of funding and review past use of funds and program performance, a closeout hearing is required. The purpose of these hearings is to obtain views on housing and community development needs, activities of the proposed renewal application and to solicit public comments.
The County Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance funds for fiscal year 2020-2021 portion of the hearing will cover the court’s plan for use of these funds in regard to proposed funds use for asphalting county roads, road maintenance and bridge construction and maintenance.
The court, who will hear the first reading of the proposed discontinuance of a portion of Old Ben Ford Road, will discuss the aspects of the proposed closure staring at Kentucky 1207 and extending northeast for an approximate distance of 0.148 miles as well as the first reading of and details for the proposed discontinuance of a 12-foot public alley paralleling Church Street.
The public alley proposal discontinuance would begin at the {span}railroad property line and extend “southerly” for a distance of 301.6 feet.
{span}The public hearing portion of the meeting will begin at 5 p.m. via Facebook and community members are encouraged to, despite the fact that in-person attendance is still not an option, relate their questions or comments through calling the court at 270-685-8424 or email county officials.
“It is to give the public a chance to weigh in on how their property or tax dollars are being sent,” said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. “It is written into law in the Kentucky Revised Statutes and federally that we have to have these hearings to maintain transparency, which we would do anyway. We assessed those properties through a viewer to ensure that those closures would not harm the public use. This announcement will allow the public to weigh in if they disagree with those findings. These hearings allow the public to understand how their tax dollars are being used and our reasoning.”
