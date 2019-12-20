At a regular meeting on Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to enter into a professional services contract with Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery, PSC and Rhoads and Rhoads as part of multidistrict litigation process that will pit cities and counties against opioid distributors.
Nationally, Kentucky is among the top 10 states with the highest opioid prescription rates, according to drugabuse.gov, with state providers writing 86.8 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons compared to the national rate of 58.7 in 2017.
While methamphetamines remain the major drug issue in Owensboro-Daviess County, that doesn't mean that the area doesn't have opioid issues, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
"I wont say we don't have an opioid problem," he said. "Our predominant issue is with methamphetamines. This lawsuit is focusing on the opioid distributors who are required to monitor these opioids that are being shipped and report any abnormalities to the federal government. For instance, say two pills per person was the average across the population Daviess County and 10 per person start to be delivered. That issue should be reported and investigated; the issue is that these distributors haven't taken those steps."
Initially, as light has been shone on issues surrounding the opioid epidemic, the focus was on manufacturers and their failure to accurately report the addictive properties of opioids. The multidistrict litigation that the county has agreed to join puts them alongside roughly 50 to 60 other cities and counties, said county attorney Claud Porter.
"They (the attorneys) are trying to create a global settlement," he said. "They convinced us. Because we don't think we have a problem particularly. This ultimately has to do with the number that are prescribed and who is prescribing them. It is the distributor they are looking more at, not necessarily manufacturers, but the wholesalers."
The purpose of these types of suits is to shine a light on an entity, in this case opioid distributors, and to galvanize them into developing better practices in their operations. Suits with numerous parties make it easier to shine that light, Porter said.
"The defendants like that because it is more focused," he said. "It streamlines the process and allows the proceedings to play out in one venue with one judge judge as opposed to the same case being spread out through various cities and counties. Ultimately, it makes the procedural process much more defined."
While the process has begun, the lawsuit will most likely be years in the making as research and investigations take place. The perk however, is that it won't cost the county anything, Mattingly said.
"If this lawsuit proves not to be fruitful, we are out nothing," he said. "If we pursued a suit like this individually then these big companies would throw millions of dollars and 1,000 attorneys at us and we would be out the cost. Some of the numbers that have been quoted to us are six-figures, which is why the attorneys are trying to get as many members to join as they can; they believe that the distribution companies will be more willing to settle. We believe that this is the best way to go and that there is some money to be made, all of which will be put back into the community."
