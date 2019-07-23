At its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 23, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider approving and partially funding an AmeriCorps host agency agreement, something that's traditionally approve, said Jenni Warren, fiscal court clerk and Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley co-chair.
The agreement benefits the HCOV, St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter as well as other area shelters and is sponsored by Green River Area Development District (GRADD) through its AmeriCorps Senior Connections Program.
The program seeks out one individual to aid in the combined efforts of the organizations' endeavors to aid those experiencing homelessness, Warren said.
"The agreement offers the council an AmeriCorp employee who must put in 1,700 commitment to service hours per year and usually these are good for two years," she said. "The fiscal court's contribution would be for $5,260."
The application process for the AmeriCorps liaison starts in August with that person being selected in September. Including the court's contribution, the chosen applicant will get an education stipend as well as roughly $14,000 annually for serving, said Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict's executive director.
"AmeriCorps does their vetting process first," he said. "Then they will send us a list of recommended candidates that meet their criteria. Once they have chosen their candidates, they send the list down to us, and myself, Brad Alley (AmeriCorps Program Director) of GRADD and other shelters will get together and we will conduct our interviews.
"It is a great fit for college students and those that are retired. We encourage culture and diversity and all of those things bring something to the table. What we look for is somebody that won't just benefit us, but someone that will benefit personally."
While 1,700 hours seems like a great deal of time, the chosen applicant will have no shortage of service opportunities, including secretarial duties for the HCOV, aiding clients in through the process of housing applications, developing individualized client plans, provide client progress reports as well as maintaining up-to-date records of clients as well as shelter needs, to name a few. There are also perks for the applicant, Alley said.
"For the first two years as long as they complete their 1,700 hours, they can receive an educational stipend for $6,095," he said. "Those that are older than the age of 55 can transfer that to their child or grandchild. It is a great opportunity for the right person to serve their community and better themselves or their family."
While the position is open to anyone with at least a high school degree that meets the additional criteria for the position, Pedigo, as well as those in other organizations involved, understand that it takes a special person. The position offers life-changing opportunities, Pedigo said.
"I served back in 2012 and it opened up a broad area of opportunities for me as an aspiring professional in social services," he said. "The main thing is that we find committed individuals to make that commitment to serve. It doesn't fit everyone's budget. It takes a special individual, but there are a lot out there."
Currently, they are still accepting applications and are looking for participants in all seven GRADD counties, Alley said.
"Anyone interested in applying for the position can contact me or Carolynn Kelley at the GRADD offices at 270-926-4433," he said. " Daviess County has been a great partner and we are thankful for their participation in this vital community program."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
