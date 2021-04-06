Daviess Fiscal Court approved moving ahead with a plan to build a new 16.6-acre contained cell at the county landfill a little ahead of schedule.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said during last week’s Fiscal Court meeting that the county completed the final expansion of the (construction and demolition debris) cell last year, and completed the last expansion of the contained landfill four or five years ago.
“We still have quite a bit of room to go on this, however the manager out at the landfill plans on retiring within the next couple of years and he has extensive experience,” Smith said. “He has built every cell out there since the beginning in-house.”
Robbie Hocker, Daviess County Solid Waste Department manager, said Monday that the project will take about two years to complete and he will remain with the county until then.
“There is a lot involved,” Hocker said. “This is our biggest expansion that we have done. Some of the others have been 10 acres or even less than that.”
Smith said it would be beneficial for the county to complete the project before Hocker’s planned retirement, as doing the work in-house will save an estimated $2 million.
“The next person that comes in may not have the construction experience to build it in-house, so to save the county money, he wanted to get these next 16 acres done,” Smith said.
Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve a control and quality assurance and construction management assistance services agreement with Weaver Consultants Group, which has an office in Frankfort for the contained landfill expansion.
“You have to start with cutting the valleys out, get them down to subgrade and then we have to make clay,” Hocker said. “This is old strip mine ground so we don’t have a lot of clay but we were able to work with the state and they let us use our shale that we have out here.”
The project also involves laying 42,000 tons of river gravel to cover the area.
“We have been doing this since before 1996. As they fill up, you do an expansion to stay ahead of the game,” he said.
Hocker said with the current permitted expansion space and the amount of trash the landfill is taking, it should be about 2044 before more space is needed.
“It is not going to shut down in 2044,” he said. “We just have to get more permitted area OK’d by the state.
“There is over 1,200 acres of strip-mine ground; we have got plenty of acreage.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
