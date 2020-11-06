Daviess Fiscal Court has received $75,000 for its “Playground for All” project at Horse Fork Creek Park.
At its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, the court entered into a memorandum of agreement with the commonwealth of Kentucky and the Department for Local Government for a $75,000 matching Land & Water Conservation Grant for the anticipated $150,000 project with the court providing the additional $75,000.
Moving forward on the project that will accentuate the spray park at Horse Fork Creek park is exciting, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“This playground is designed so that children, no matter their ability, can enjoy the playground and be able to play with their peers,” he said. “It is exciting to have the new playground next to the spray park which is also all inclusive.”
Mattingly’s goal is to have the new playground ready to go on Memorial Day when the spray park opens, he said.
“Before we are able to put the project out for bid and begin construction, there will have to be an archeological survey,” he said. “Those offices will not open again until the beginning of the new year. After that process is completed we will begin the bid process and move into construction. The plan is to have the new Playground for All open on Memorial Day.”
Aside from the addition of the playground at Horse Fork Creek, the court is also looking at, as the need for updating equipment arises at other county parks, installing similar playgrounds throughout the county parks system, he said.
While the playground is an exciting addition, there are also other changes coming to Horse Fork Creek Park that will only serve to make it more of an attraction to the community, he said.
“We are in the process of installing permanent bathrooms at the park,” he said. “A major addition we are making is extending a pathway from the (David C. Adkisson) Greenbelt Park to the spray park at Horse Fork Creek Park. All of these additions will not only allow the children of Owensboro-Daviess County to enjoy the park fully, but make it more attractive to the community.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
