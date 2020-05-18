Daviess Fiscal Court has released the roadway resurfacing list for 2020-21 season.
This year, roughly $1.5 million has been proposed in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which would allow the Daviess County Roads Department to cover roughly 27.8 miles, down from 45.131 in fiscal year 2019-20.
While the court has budgeted $1.5 million budgeted, some of the roads projects will wait until after Jan. 1, 2021, so that they can prepare for any issues in the budget that may arise due to COVID-19 and what money will be available through the state gas tax. By the end of the 2020 road season, the roads department hopes to have completed roughly 19 miles, said Mark Brasher, Daviess County engineer.
The following is a list of roads that will be resurfaced by county district set to be completed in the 2020 cycle.
East District
• Knottsville Mount Zion Road: Beginning at Wrights Landing Road and ending at Winkler-Mount Zion Road
• Jack Hinton Road: Beginning at Kentucky 54 and ending at McPherson Road
• Fields Road: Beginning at Thruston Dermont Road and ending at Kentucky 142
• Pleasant Grove Road: Beginning at Kentucky 142 and ending at King Road
• Roby Road: Beginning at Monarch Road and ending at “end of maintenance”
• Crisp Road: Beginning at Kentucky 54 and ending at Ward Road
• Ward Road: Kentucky 54 (west end) and ending at Kentucky 54 (east end)
• Toler Bridge Road: Beginning at U.S. 60 and ending at Kentucky 662
• Peninsula Court: Beginning at Kentucky 405 and ending at “Dead End”
Central District
• Clubgrounds Drive: Beginning at Veach Road and ending at cul-de-sac
• Russell Road: Beginning at Red Hill-Maxwell Road and ending at county line
• Fitts Road: Beginning at Kentucky 554 and ending at West Marksberry Road (2021)
West District
• Laketown Road: Beginning at Keene Road and ending at French Island Road
• Steamboat Keene Road: Beginning at Steamboat Road and ending at Keene Road
• Pond River Spur: Beginning at Curdsville-Deleware Road and ending at Pond River Road
• Bittel Road: Beginning at dead end and ending at city limits
• Pond River Road: Beginning at Pond River Spur and ending at Kentucky 500
• French Island Road: Beginning at U.S. 60 and ending at Laketown Road
• Wayne Bridge Road: Beginning at Terry Road and ending at Windy Hollow Road
