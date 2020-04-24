Members of the Daviess Fiscal Court are working toward the first official reading of the county’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget during the May 21 fiscal court meeting.
On Thursday, the court met in an open budgetary work session led by County Treasurer Jim Hendrix to go over the tentative budget line by line. The projected $72.6 million budget is very similar to last year’s budget, with minor changes in terms of grant monies running their course and loss of money due to state cuts for roads programs as well as cuts to the Daviess County Judicial Center.
While all are pleased with the draft, there is still work to be done, said Mike Koger, county commissioner.
“We will still make some adjustments,” he said. “There are changes such as the increase in pensions being frozen on the state level. It is a good budget, even though with the virus there are a lot of uncertainties on the horizon. There are things that may come down from Frankfort and with no one working we are missing out on occupational taxes. We will be reevaluating as things hopefully open.”
The court isn’t anticipating the major issues that they were faced with last year — a major feather in their cap is switching over to the state health care system on Jan. 1, said Hendrix.
Right now, the main focus is managing costs and being prepared for what may lie ahead with the virus, said Al Mattingly, Daviess County judge-executive.
“It is a good budget and we can manage the shortfalls by managing our expenditures,” he said. “We are looking at a quarter of a million or better shortfall in the road funds because of monies not being sent by the state based off of the gas tax. The state is taking even more Draconian measures in that they have bid out projects and have decided to withhold the bids. In terms of AOC (Administrative Office of the Courts), $88,000 less in rental income; they didn’t cut by 2% they cut it 50%. We also have to look at what net profits and occupational tax revenues will look like. We will be very cautious and I can guarantee that we wont be overspending in the first part of this fiscal year; we will be frugal.”
Despite the unknowns, court officials feel strongly about the budget and their ability to navigate the fiscal waters of COVID-19, said George Wathen, county commissioner.
“If everything happens like we we think it will, we will be in good shape,” he said. “We made a lot of assumptions as we looked forward and developed the budget, but no one could have anticipated something like this virus. We have a lot of things that won’t happen immediately, so if we need to adjust, we will be able to pull back and do that. It goes through a great deal of reviews and readings before we approve. It is a strong budget.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
