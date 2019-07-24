Members of Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward on the court's acquisition of the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo. The future of the club now rests in the hands of Daviess County Parks and Recreation and Director Ross Leigh.
"There has been quite a bit of conversation about the court's vision," Leigh said. "The judge (Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly) did a very good job of laying out his presentation. It is everything we have talked about the past two months. Now the rubber meets the road and we are working toward getting it open as soon as possible."
Mattingly presented the prospect of the acquisition to Commissioners Charlie Castlen, Mike Kroger and George Wathen. In the beginning, Wathen was unsure of the possibility due to concerns over the club being a drain on the parks department budget, he said.
"I was afraid that it was going to be a big expense," he said. "When I ran the numbers and found out all of the details, which is how I usually operate, it is pretty close to break even. I think mine broke even and Al's ran $7,000 in profit. If you can operate a park and break even or make a little bit of money, it is easy to justify. There are a lot of opportunities with tournaments and there are a lot of people that have that hobby. I was concerned, but the parks department has an answer for all of it. I think it will be positive for us and the community will enjoy it."
Despite his initial doubts, Wathen agreed with his fellow commissioners and Mattingly that, even with the $65,600 start-up costs, it would be a benefit to the community.
"The parks department will do a fine job operating the gun club," Mattingly said. "I feel it is an opportunity to instruct the youth on the proper way to handle firearms and respect them. There is a lot of potential here to build partnerships and bring in competitions and events. I would like to have it open by the end of August."
The property housing the gun club was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary. In 2003, the state donated the land to Daviess County with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
Later that year, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges at the club at 7740 Kentucky 2830, and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse. Retired Daviess County Fire Chief Joe Kennedy and business partner Steve Scott then invested their own money to continue renovations and reopen the facility that had been closed for years.
In 2013, the pair ended their agreement with the county, and Jesse Pollock, of Rockport, Indiana, took it over. Pollock announced his intention to retire in January 2017, and Matt and Bethany Schneider, of Lexington, managed the property until the first of the year. The club has not been open during the 2019 season, Mattingly said.
