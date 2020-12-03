In response to the financial hardships placed on local restaurants and bars due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest restrictions, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to discuss initiating a Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund of up to $250,000.
The discussion will take place during the court’s regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, according to an agenda released Thursday.
The meeting will be streamed via the court’s Facebook page.
On Nov. 18, Beshear rolled out a new set of restrictions meant to stem the tide of COVID-19 by shutting down schools, in-person dining and beverage consumption as well as limiting gatherings and occupancy percentages.
The view of many restaurateurs in the area and across the state is that, without any substantive data, the governor once again set his sights on the service industry, crippling Kentucky’s second-largest private employer that boasts more than 205,000 jobs.
In an attempt to aid restaurants, Beshear announced, along with his new mandates that are set to end on Dec. 13, that he would dedicate $40 million in CARES ACT funding to provide small and locally-owned businesses that are not publicly traded or receive 50% of the sales via drive-thru the opportunity to apply for up to $20,000 to help with expenses.
Even with the potential of receiving funds from the state, the additional funds would do little in the face of the governor potentially extending his restrictions through the new year, restaurant and bar owners say.
Many restaurateurs around the state have signed a petition stating that if Beshear does not live up to his word to ease restrictions on Dec. 13, they would open their doors to 50% capacity, with or without the governor’s approval. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had garnered 6,253 signatures.
If approved by the court, the funding would be available to those restaurants and bars outside of the corporate limits of the city, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We are still hammering out the details of the program and will have more information for the public during the Fiscal Court meeting,” he said.
