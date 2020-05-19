Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, Daviess Fiscal Court will begin distributing masks to those businesses slated to reopen on May 22 and May 25.
The court is distributing approximately 15,000 3-ply surgical masks to businesses with 50 or fewer employees including, but not limited to, restaurants, massage therapy and cosmetology salons such as barber, hair, nail, tanning and tattooing.
Businesses currently open with 50 or fewer employees that did not receive masks in a prior distribution are also eligible for this program.
Qualifying businesses are asked to schedule a pickup time at the Daviess County Operations Center by calling 270-685-8456 or 270-685-6142. Distribution will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and businesses will be required to provide a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County business license at pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.