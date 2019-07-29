After a two year hiatus, Daviess Fiscal Court is bringing back its surplus auction for 2019.
The county is required by state law to itemize materials and equipment into surplus before disposing of them via an auction, sealed bid or even as waste. County Purchasing Manager Jordan Johnson said most of the items to be auctioned have little or no value to the county but could be useful to individuals or companies.
The auction primarily benefits the court as well as the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, but also allows room for the Daviess County Extension Office and the volunteer fire departments to participate, although they won't this year. While they do not anticipate this year's auction to be a financial windfall, they have been surprised in the past, he said.
"Nothing is contingent on the sale of this equipment," he said. "But, we have been surprised in the past. In 2013 we took in $84,000 in total revenue between us and the sheriff. In 2016 we did $29,000 and in both auctions in 2017 combined, we were at $38,000. The frequency of auctions have been about every two to three years since 2000."
Much of the auction's success in the past has been to the surprising number of bidders who turn out.
"Our turnout is pretty decent," he said. "They average anywhere from 30 to 50. For a small auction like this, that is a pretty solid turnout. We have everything from small business owners, bargain hunters, farmers most definitely and we have had taxi services come and look at the cruisers for repurposing. Any time we have dump trucks, we will always have construction companies coming in to get a hold of them, if they are still decent. Some people are just curious."
Fortunately for the county, they are able to keep a majority of what they take in, largely due to the fact that Maintenance Supervisor Joe Paul Bickett is a licensed auctioneer and has agreed to run the event. That saves the county a considerable amount of money, he said, as most auction companies charge a sizable percentage of the total goods sold.
This year's auction features 13 vehicles, including three 2012 Dodge Chargers, two dump trucks, two motorcycles, three salt beds, three snowplows, one spreader and one backhoe as well as miscellaneous furniture, additional confiscated vehicles/equipment, appliances, bicycles, cell phone and cell phone equipment, computers, gun cases, holsters, knives, hand tools, power tools, lawn tools, sunglasses and jewelry.
Two members of the Daviess County Clerk's office will be at the auction handling automobile transfers. The process there will be the same as it is in the clerk's office, he said.
The auction begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Daviess County Operations Center, 2620 Kentucky 81.
