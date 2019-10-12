Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Friday the county is preparing to move forward on solving communications problems at the Daviess County Detention Center.
The communications issue at the jail is part of a larger problem sheriff's deputies and firefighters are experiencing when using portable radios. Deputies and firefighters have reported not being able to send or receive some messages when attempting to communicate with dispatch.
A similar problem is experienced at the jail, where deputy jailers have trouble communicating with one another on their portable radios. The jail has a "closed campus" communications system.
At a meeting last week, county officials went over findings of a study on the communications problems. Consultants from the Texas firm Trott Communications recommended work be done to correct the communications problem at the jail as soon as possible. The consultants also presented options for fixing issues with the county's conventional radio system.
"From listening to (the consultants), it's pretty critical," Mattingly said.
County officials will have the consultants draft the technical terms needed to bid the project. That should be done in about two weeks, Mattingly said. The county is aiming to bid out the project about four weeks after the getting the bid information back from the consultants, Mattingly said.
"The first of the year would be the soonest" work could start at the jail, Mattingly said, and the project could take three to four months.
The consultants estimated the cost of improving radio communications at the jail at $40,000.
Fixing the radio issues in the county however, will cost millions of dollars. Building a new conventional system with modern equipment that would correct the issues would cost the county almost $5 million over 16 years. Building a "P25" 700-800 megahertz system, like the one the city of Owensboro uses for police and fire communications, would cost $5.3 million to install and would have increased maintenance costs.
A conventional system would have fewer available channels than the P25 system. Mattingly said Fiscal Court will solicit information from the sheriff's department and fire departments on their radio needs.
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said the department's command staff hasn't discussed the issue since last week's meeting, and he plans to talk with the sheriff's department to determine what their needs are.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said the command staff is working to answer questions of its own about the systems, such as how the system would operate with the city's.
After those questions are answered, "the next thing would be to get together and make a decision on what's best for us," Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
