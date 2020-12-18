Daviess Fiscal Court has received an additional $1.17 million in CARES Act funding.
On Thursday, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, along with Commissioners Charlie Castlen, George Wathen and Mike Koger, unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Office of the Governor, Department for Local Government and Office of Federal Grants finalizing the additional infusion of CARES Act funding.
The money is a godsend, said Mattingly.
“A bulk of this funding will go toward reimbursement for our corrections officer salaries at the Daviess County Detention Center given that they were not included in the first round of funding,” he said. “It is a godsend to have that additional money that can be used toward the relief of the people of Daviess County.”
In late August, the court signed a memorandum of agreement for $3.4 million in round one of CARES Act funding based on Daviess County’s population. The CARES funds were used to reimburse counties and cities for expenses related to combating COVID-19, said Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer.
The court used $1.4 million of round one funding to address expenditures that took place between March 1 and June 30 and was earmarked for the procurement of personal protective equipment, items to ensure public health and sanitation, costs for setting up testing sites, county contributions to programs meant to deliver food to vulnerable populations and other COVID related expenditures, Johnson said.
In November, the court applied to use the remaining $2 million for the reimbursement of additional COVID expenditures.
A bulk of the initial $3.4 million went toward first responder salaries ranging from March to October.
On Dec. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that $50 million in CARES funding would be made available to eligible cities and counties. Beshear also announced that the funds would only be available to local governments that have exhausted their round one CARES Act allocation.
Mattingly announced that the county was eligible for the additional funds during a regularly scheduled Fiscal Court meeting on Dec. 3, and the court had its application in the mail on Dec. 4, days before the Dec. 11 application deadline, Mattingly said.
“We had anticipated roughly $700,000,” he said. “However, not every city and county had used their funds from the first round, so our portion increased. It was an unexpected Christmas check.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
