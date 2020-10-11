Upgrades to the much anticipated Jack C. Fisher Softball Complex are on schedule and on budget.
Initially, the project was meant to be done in three phases totaling roughly $2.9 million with phase one coming in at about $2.1 million. Phase one included the installation of hybrid synthetic fields, rebranding the main entrance and adding spaces to the front parking lot.
However, even prior to COVID-19, the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department and its contractors, Louisville-based Land Design & Development Inc., Lexington-based Vescio’s SportsFields, and Owensboro-based Yeiser Excavating and Yager Materials have been able to get things done quickly and on budget, said Parks Director Amanda Rogers.
“Currently we are in phase two,” she said. “Initially we had suggested three phases but when renovations came in early we added additional projects under phase one. For us, phase two is adding additional amenities like the playgrounds and additional shade structures. We are also getting ready to bid out the renovation for the maintenance building.”
The department was also able to cross off a great deal from their to-do list by adding the expansion of the back parking lot and the $218,000 redesign of the ticketing entrance in phase one, Rogers said.
For now, the plan is to have the new and improved complex ready to go in mid-March with the possibility of a collegiate tournament as a soft opening, she said.
“We are hoping to work with Kentucky Wesleyan College to hold a college tournament in February with our grand opening hopefully being in March,” she said. “Things have really gone well throughout the entirety of this project. To be able to turn this 31-year-old facility into something that is unique and will make us competitive in our region is exciting. These additions will not only allow us to extend our season on the front and back end but it will help us continue to draw more people and be a big part of our efforts to add to our local economy.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.