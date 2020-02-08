You are probably familiar with the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
That works for me, but I actually take it one step further: When it does break, get one just like it.
One of the many ways in which I am weird is that I am very particular about what I wear or own or use. That is probably not evident to the casual observer, but I don’t care; it is true nevertheless.
So when I found a pair of pants that I really like, I scrounged around until I found an identical. And then I found a third pair just like them except in a different color. That’s about as wild as I get when it comes to my wardrobe.
But that’s been a while, and now the original pair is starting to show signs of wear. So I am on the hunt for a replacement, but finding a new pair exactly like the old pair has turned out to be more of a challenge than I expected.
This is not my fault. I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but the facts speak for themselves. What happens is that every time I find something I like, “they” quit making it. I swear there is some kind of secret code embedded into my debit card that sends a signal to some dark, secretive master of the universe who monitors what I buy and then, as soon as he/she/it/they discern a trend, they send the order to discontinue that item so it is no longer available.
That is why you can no longer buy a truck like mine, shoes like mine or even my favorite hand sanitizer gel. They don’t make ’em anymore.
Well, let me back up a little. They do still make a shoe similar to the one I love, but they have changed the materials with which it is made and now it is cheap and flimsy and not sturdy at all and overall a huge disappointment.
I like things that last forever.
One thing that has come close is a wallet that I bought about 30 years ago.
I really like it. I carry it every day. It fits neatly into my back pocket. It is brown; my favorite color. It is small and compact. It has everything I need — a place for my driver’s license, a place for my cards, a place for paper money and a place for coins — and nothing I don’t need. Well, actually, I take that back. It used to have a keychain attached to it, but I didn’t want that, so I got some bolt cutters and snipped that off.
As soon as I realized how much I like this wallet, I started trying to find another one just like it. You know, so I would have it as a backup in the event this one falls apart. But I couldn’t find any. Sure enough, as always, the company that made mine stopped making them.
I looked at my wallet closely the other day and noticed that it is really starting to show signs of wear and tear. So I renewed my search with new urgency. No luck.
I dare you: Try — just try! — to find this thing.
Because you can’t.
Or, if you can, let me know; I will buy it from you.
I had a loveseat at my old house that I really liked, even though I almost never sat on it except sometimes when I tied my shoes. It was in my bedroom, and my dog slept on it.
When I moved, I got rid of the big couch in the living room but brought the loveseat, which was just the right size for my new little house.
The problem was that my dog continued to sleep on it, which in and of itself was not a problem, except that when my friends came to visit, that’s where they sat, and they got covered with dog hair. So that was the problem. That, and the fact that I liked this loveseat.
But — oh happy day — a solution soon presented itself, and I found the identical loveseat for sale. I sold the old one (cheap; after all, you know, dog hair …) and bought the new one. I gave my dog stern instructions to stay off. Nobody is more surprised than I am that he has obeyed.
So now I have a new loveseat that is just like the old loveseat. It is good to know that sometimes “we” beat “them.”
And if I can ever find the pants I like, the wallet I like, the shoes I like and the hand gel I like, I’ll really be winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.