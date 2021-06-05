The Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organizations Committee will host a formal U.S. flag disposal service this Flag Day at Panther Creek Park South.
The service is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. June 14 at the south entrance to the park on Wayne Bridge Road, and will take roughly three hours to complete. Anyone with an unserviceable U.S. flag can bring it to the ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. so it can be placed with the other flags.
According to the U.S. flag code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Charles Lagadinos, commander of the James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9, said Friday that unserviceable flags are collected by the American Legion and other veterans organizations throughout the year from area residents and local businesses for proper disposal.
“Businesses in the area have been good about replacing their worn flags,” he said.
Lagadinos said if he sees a particularly worn and damaged American flag at a private residence, he will stop to let the homeowner know that it is time to replace their flag. New American flags can be purchased directly from the American Legion post, he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, while “rules on how to properly fly the flag were established in June 1923, when the National Flag Conference met in Washington,” it was in 1937 that a resolution was passed by the American Legion establishing an important ritual for the disposal of the American flag.
For more information about the upcoming U.S. flag disposal service, or how to discard an unserviceable flag, contact one of the following Daviess County veterans organizations.
• James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9 — 270-683-1633
• Owensboro American Veterans Post No. 75 — 270-240-3041
• John Z. Pearl American Veterans Post No. 119 — 270-683-3448
• Owensboro VFW Post No. 696 — 270-683-8621
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.