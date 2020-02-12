Muhlenberg County School District officials have closed district schools from Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Monday due to a significant number of confirmed cases of flu and flu-like symptoms within the district.
According to the Muhlenberg County Health Department, the number of flu cases has continued to rise over the past few days. Students will return to school on Tuesday. District employees will report Monday for a staff workday.
