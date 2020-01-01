Flu hits state hard, but not local area

Federal health officials list Kentucky's flu activity as high and report the virus is widespread across the state.
However, that is not the case in Daviess County and the surrounding region. Clinics are not treating a high number of flu cases, local health officials report.
For the week that ended on Dec. 14, six Kentuckians have died from contracting the flu, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported in its weekly surveillance report. A child accounted for one of those deaths.
Statewide, the number of new lab-confirmed cases jumped to 814. By comparison, 511 new cases were reported the week prior.
State health officials track lab-confirmed cases only. They do not record rapid diagnostic tests.
So far this flu season, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties have not reported any lab-confirmed cases. Muhlenberg and Daviess counties have reported two cases each.
The number of positive rapid swab tests has not jumped in Muhlenberg County, said Cathy Bethel, public health director. The 2019-20 season has had a slow start there, compared to the last couple of years.
"From looking at last year, this upcoming week was the one that was so high last year in comparison to the others," Bethel said.
Owensboro Health officials calculated their positive rapid test numbers Monday morning.
"We are showing positive flu tests are actually down," said Brian Hamby, director of marketing and public relations. "We've seen 42 positive flu cases in a seven-day window. As a frame of reference, we activate flu restrictions when the number gets to 75."
Some patients at OH's Urgent Care waited more than two hours to be seen Sunday, but providers did not see high flu volumes. Upper respiratory cases, especially among children, accounted for a large percentage of visits.
"Some of our surge (Sunday) could be due to a few independent practices closing for the holidays," Hamby said.
So far this month, Ohio County Healthcare's clinics and hospital treated about 107 patients with flu, said CeCe Robinson, director of community relations. By comparison, the health system reported 125 patients who tested positive for flu during December 2018.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
