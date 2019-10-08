Back in 2017, Amy Foertsch was hoping to open a boutique in downtown Owensboro.
But she couldn't find any buildings that she liked that were available.
So, she opened Rayelle Collection in Santa Claus, Indiana, where she lives.
But finally, last Friday, Foertsch moved into the Owensboro location that she had wanted from the beginning.
In July, Natasha Stanley announced that she was moving her Bella Ragazza Boutique from 120A W. Second St. to Wesleyan Park Plaza.
And Foertsch jumped on the internet to find out who owned the building.
Once she discovered that Rosemary and Larry Conder were the owners, she contacted them about renting the space.
She was already preparing her move before Bella Ragazza left downtown.
Foertsch said her family attends church in Owensboro and comes here frequently.
"Eventually, we'll be moving here," she said.
The store in Santa Claus will remain open, at least for now, Foertsch said.
Rayelle Collection features clothing, shoes, jewelry and handbags for women 16 to 60, she said.
Since she opened on Friday, Foertsch said, business "has been wonderful."
She said Rayelle Collection is her first retail venture.
"I've wanted to do this for a long time," Foertsch said. "But the kids were little, so I waited."
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Bella Ragazza Boutique was one of the pioneers of the new downtown when it opened in 2013.
That was a year after Smothers Park reopened and a few months before the Owensboro Convention Center and the Hampton Inn & Suites opened.
Foertsch said she's looking forward to the big conventions and events that bring large crowds downtown.
