Food delivery numbers on the rise

As social distancing and self-quarantine guidelines have kept people staying in their homes in recent weeks, coupled with many restaurants only offering pick-up windows and curbside service, the food-delivery business in Owensboro has grown exponentially.
Big O Takeout managing partner Jonathan Brandle has never seen anything like it.
“This past week, we had 102 new accounts come on to our system,” said Brandle, who helped create the Owensboro- and Henderson-based delivery company in 2017. “We’re seeing a lot of new customers, and so we’ve really been able to open up our menus more.”
Big O Takeout, DoorDash and Grubhub are the main third-party food-delivery options in Owensboro. Customers visit the websites or download apps on their phones, browse restaurants and place their orders. Delivery drivers then pick up orders and deliver them directly.
A lot of times, it’s used for restaurants that don’t offer delivery or for patrons who prefer to stay at home.
As a local operator, Brandle said it had been tough competing until recently.
“Restaurants are looking for ways to help sustain their revenue, so we’ve had a lot of new restaurants come on board, too,” he said.
With the influx of business also comes the need for more staffing.
“We’ve had a flood of applications come in from all this,” he said, noting that he’s hired more than 20 new drivers in Owensboro and Henderson in recent weeks, on top of the nearly 40 in the usual rotation. “Some people know they’re going to have to start looking for another job when this is all over. We’ve definitely seen a rise in that.”
One aspect that has improved business is the new “non-touch” delivery option. Nearly 90% of all orders are now left at the door to limit interaction, Brandle said.
The national-level companies are experiencing a similar boom.
“We view food delivery as almost an essential service across the U.S.,” said DoorDash chief operating officer Christopher Payne, an Owensboro native. “In almost every location across the country, we’ve been allowed to continue to operate and provide a lifeline to restaurants, consumers and to the (drivers).
“It’s happening in Owensboro, San Francisco and everywhere in between. It’s been an eventful few weeks, for sure.”
One of the problems they’re running into, however, is delayed service. With restaurants downsizing staffs and so many people often picking up food at the same time, average wait times have been driven up — affecting both customers who want a quick delivery and drivers who want to optimize their hours.
“I know people are aggravated having to wait that long, but (our drivers) are having to wait that long, too,” Brandle said. “It’s tough for everybody. Our busiest times, dinner and weekends, have our delivery times backed up.
“It’s nothing new for (drivers) to have to sit there 45 minutes, but everybody’s just doing their best.”
Until things go back to normal, Big O Takeout will stay the course. In May, it will donate $1 per order every Monday to United Way, and customers will have an option to donate, as well.
That’s about as far ahead that Brandle feels comfortable looking.
“Really, it’s day to day,” he said. “We’re trying to find ways to plan ahead more and more, but it’s impossible. You’ve just got to keep going.”
