Harmony Blue kissed her fingertips Sunday and then placed them onto a little marble stone emblazoned with a heart that had her daughter Skyelar's name etched into it.
Blue and her family were just a few of nearly 200 people who attended the 14th annual Footprints on My Heart Day of Remembrance for individuals who have lost infants. This is their third year attending the event, which they started coming to after Skyelar passed away.
"It helps us to come. It helps us to feel closer to her," Blue said.
Her husband, Neal Blue, said the event helps them to realize they are not alone in their heartache.
"The whole community comes together to support everyone," Harmony Blue said. "And Laura is amazing."
Laura Casey is the founder of Owensboro's Footprints on my Heart Remembrance Day. She lost two children during pregnancy and began the support group for people who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss after she gave birth to her third child.
Casey said having the support of a community of people who have gone through something similar helps.
It is estimated as many as one in four women will experience a miscarriage during their lives, and one in 100 pregnancies end with a stillbirth.
"I'm so sorry you or someone you loved has experienced a loss, but I'm glad you're here," Casey told the crowd during the ceremony.
Jackie Coyer Kauffman was the guest speaker at the event, and she talked about her experience when, two years ago in November, she awoke to find her daughter Ava had stopped breathing.
Kauffman called 911 and performed CPR but soon realized that night, in her sleep, Ava died of sudden infant death syndrome, a leading cause of death for babies younger than 1 year old.
"It was a whirlwind, and it's still hard to make sense of it right now," Kauffman said.
She told the crowd that she sat in audience last year and was overwhelmed by the heaviness in the room. She said whether those in attendance were new to the journey or if they've been there for a while, they were all there together.
"We were so delighted to have (Ava) in our lives, and that even though she was only with us for seven weeks or 54 days, I can stand here today and say that I'm blessed that she was here for those 54 days," Kauffman said.
When her daughter died, Kauffman said she searched for meaning anywhere she could find it. She questioned God and her faith. She eventually began focusing on her health again and found relief with yoga.
She said finding a support system during such a difficult time is crucial, and it is what helped she and her family get through those dark moments.
"Find support. Support is very important," she said. "Whether it's church, whether it's a friend, whether it's family. It's important."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
