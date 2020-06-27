Goodbye, Gabe.
Although I am one of those people who believed the time had come and that the iconic Tower Motor Inn had long since passed any hope of restoration, I was still sad to see it go.
Not that I had any fond memories of the place; I didn’t.
I was only in the building three times that I can recall: Once in its later days as a sad and shabby site for one of those fly-by-night one-day seminars that promise to make attendees a better secretary or whatever. I actually did pick up a few tips at that event that I still use, but the main thing I remember is the presenter apologizing for the appallingly crummy conditions of our meeting room. Wallpaper was literally curling off the wall and carpet was peeling up around the edges of the room.
The other two visits were brief.
Back in the days when my kids were little, Saturday mornings were dedicated to household chores. Everyone had their own assignments, which were rotated on a monthly basis (the worst was the job of sorting and matching the mountain of socks after I did laundry for our family of seven) but the kids usually plowed through with a minimum of complaining because after the work was done, we always did something fun.
And free.
We didn’t have much money, so I was constantly on the lookout for places to go and things to do. This included things like visits to local museums or parks, the occasional special event like a petting zoo, or — always a biggie — sometimes we would drive over to the mall at Evansville just to ride the escalator at Lazarus.
Woo.
But one time, I had the brilliant idea that we would go to Gabe’s Tower, go all the way up to the top, and then look out the window.
Unfortunately, we were intercepted in the lobby by a humorless individual who refused access to the elevators.
Thwarted but not daunted, we simply tried again a few weeks later, and this time, the desk was staffed by a clerk who paid absolutely no attention as we marched in, stepped into the elevator like we owned the joint, and pressed the button to go as high as possible.
We got off and wandered around until we encountered someone — a maid, I guess — who directed us to an area where we could look out across the city of Owensboro, the Ohio River and into Indiana.
That was our reward for hours of folding socks, vacuuming and washing dishes, but it was good enough for us.
I knew Gabe’s had been quite the showcase in its day. My grandmother used to come over from Rockport to meet friends for breakfast in the restaurant at the top; she was interviewed on a little cable TV show called “Breakfast at Gabe’s” a couple of times. I wonder if that video footage still exists somewhere.
And my daughter attended many a middle school party at the swimming pool, but I suspect the view she was most interested in at the time had little to do with looking out the windows.
But the main thing I will remember, and the memory I will treasure, is that Gabe’s helped me find my way home.
It’s a long story, but the point is, I was lost. I was about 12 years old and I had been walking around in the northeast part of town on an adventure that seems wildly misguided now, and probably was then too.
It was raining and cold. I did not have a jacket, and even if I had, it would have been just as soaking wet and freezing as the rest of me.
I walked for hours — hours — getting more and more lost.
I recognized nothing. Street names were completely unfamiliar to me. I finally wondered if I had somehow left Owensboro and was in another town altogether.
But there was nothing to do but keep going, and I did, slogging along, tired and cold and wet and hungry and scared.
Then I looked up — and I saw Gabe’s Tower rising above the treetops.
It was like seeing a lighthouse on a dark and stormy sea.
I made my way toward this beacon, because from Gabe’s, I knew how to find my way home.
I’d like to close this story with something really sentimental. I’d like to say I waved at the statue of Gabe Fiorella as I stumbled by, or that I imagined he winked and smiled at me. That didn’t happen.
But what did happen is that I found my way home.
Thank you, Gabe. Thank you, neighbor, for making it a wonderful world.
