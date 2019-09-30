For the love of firefighting -- Czech Republic native joins DCFD

Most likely, Pavel Zboril will never forget last week.
The Owensboro man started his dream job as a firefighter for the Daviess County Fire Department on Sept. 23.
Firefighting is in his blood.
His grandpas were fire chiefs. Two uncles and his dad served. His siblings are firefighters -- all in the Czech Republic.
Pavel Zboril, a native of the Czech Republic, served as a volunteer firefighter for 10 years before moving to the United States to marry the love of his life, Katherine Zboril. The couple wed Jan. 14, 2017, only weeks after he moved to Owensboro.
Since then, his life has been a whirlwind.
"When I came here, I knew just a few words," Pavel Zboril said of his English skills.
He's been learning the language, working and going to school to become an emergency medical technician. He completed the program in May.
It was a challenge, he said.
His end goal: He wanted to become a professional firefighter.
"This guy would come home every day from work and he would study," his wife said. "He applied himself 10 times more than I ever would."
His sister, Tereza Zborilova, works as a professional firefighter in the Czech Republic. She is visiting her brother and his family for a month.
While she's here, she's trying to arrange a firefighters' exchange program through Owensboro's sister city Olomouc in the Czech Republic.
Pavel and Katherine Zboril first met through the Sister Cities program in 2006, when she traveled to Olomouc.
Olomouc and Owensboro have been sister cities since 1994.
Zborilova met recently with the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board. Everyone liked her idea about a firefighters' exchange.
"We hope to start next year in September," she said.
If it all works out, eight Owensboro firefighters would go to the Czech Republic next year. Eight from the Czech Republic would come to Owensboro in 2021.
In the meantime, Pavel Zboril is busy learning his new job at DCFD. And he's excited about living the American dream with his wife and two daughters, Layla, 6, and Klara, 1.
He has the recipe for a happy life down pat.
"Hard work and don't give up," he said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
