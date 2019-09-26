The Wendell H. Ford Education Center will soon have a permanent home inside the EM Ford building, 600 Frederica St.
Diane Ford, the Ford Education Center's co-executive director, said EM Ford has donated 1,300 square feet of space on its first floor that has become the new site of the Wendell H. Ford Education Center.
"We're in the process of purchasing furniture, technology and getting some flooring in there," Diane Ford said. "So we're excited."
Starting in October, the plan is to begin hosting educational programs at the EM Ford site for the Wendell H. Ford Statesmen Academy that's geared toward freshmen to seniors of all the local high schools within Daviess County.
The academy began in 2012 as a way to teach youth about local, state and national governments as well as about being a responsible citizen and voter. A similar pilot program is now underway at Owensboro Middle School.
Both the center and the academy are named after the late U.S. senator and Kentucky governor who was from Owensboro.
"We all just sat down and tried to figure out how we could take Wendell's connections and use
the principles that he operated under during his career in the (U.S.) Senate," said Diane Ford, who is married to Ford's grandson, Clay. "We put those two things together, and it's evolved year after year."
The Wendell H. Ford Education Center was originally established in 1999 on the second floor of the Owensboro Area Museum of Science and History, 220 Daviess St. It was dedicated to Wendell Ford's legacy and held several of Ford's personal effects.
Diane Ford said the museum's space was used for the Statesmanship Academy until a couple of years ago. The group has been meeting at Kentucky Wesleyan College and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce building.
"That (museum) space didn't have tables … we really needed something where our students could break up and do group work," Diane Ford said. "We have a lot of digital PowerPoints that we use, and we have guest speakers. It's just we needed a more high-tech facility to meet our needs."
According to Kathy Olson, the museum's executive director, the former Ford Education Center space is now called the Ford Government Gallery and remains intact along with Wendell Ford's personal belongings -- some on loan from the Ford family and others that are part of the museum's permanent collection.
"The Statesmanship Academy programming is absolutely wonderful," Olson said. "I would encourage anyone to reach out to them and find out how their children can become involved. It's something that was very important to Sen. Ford; it was something that was important to us at the museum and all the members of the Ford family. We're enjoying seeing it expand and grow."
Diane Ford and Co-chairman Bruce Kunze oversee the Statesmen Academy, which has nearly 200 high school students enrolled. Anna Caroline Brake, a junior at Georgetown University, contributes as an intern as well.
And according to Diane Ford, the plan is to host the first Statesmen Academy program at the new site after fall break.
She added that the Ford Education Center will also be partnering with the local U.S. Census Committee to have a forum on Nov. 23. However, a location has not been decided.
"It's just to inform the public what the census is; why it's part of our Constitution; how the data is used and how it impacts everyday citizens here in Owensboro," Diane Ford said.
