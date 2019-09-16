Fordsville Days festival starts Thursday

The Fordsville Historical Society will hold its 30th annual Fordsville Days Fundraising Festival in Ohio County on Thursday through Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the city’s L&N Depot Museum.
The Fordsville Days Festival got started 30 years ago when the historical society was attempting to raise funds to purchase the old L&N Depot, which, at the time, was being used for storage by Mattingly’s Automotive, according to Jeff Fuqua, Fordsville Historical Society vice president.
The historical society turned the depot into a local museum and have held the festival on the third weekend of September every year since to help maintain it, which costs about $6,500 annually, Fuqua said.
“It first started out to buy and fix it up,” Fuqua said. “It is our sole fundraiser to ... upkeep and operate the museum.”
Don Locke, museum curator, said that it is the camaraderie of the local businesses and people coming together that make the event possible each year.
Fordsville Days starts on Thursday with live music and carnival rides from 5 to 10 p.m. There will also be a "Mad Hatter" competition and "Dudes in Dresses" starting at 6.
Pageants will be held on Friday night for newborns to 20-year-olds. The night will close with live music by 16-year-old Layla Spring, who was in the final 24 of American Idol during the 2018 season. Fuqua said Spring has performed at Fordsville days in previous years as well.
“My daughter met Layla four years ago in a competition. She was a 13-year-old string bean that had a big voice and she invited her to come and sing and she sang the next year,” Fuqua said.
Saturday is the final day of the festival. The day will begin with a tractor show at 7 a.m. and a car show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The night will close with country music singer Corey Farlow. Farlow, who is the cousin of country star Lorrie Morgan, just released an album with Big Catch Records.
Fuqua said the festival will host about 40 vendors, including food, crafts and the Republican and Democratic parties of Kentucky. There will also be several non-profit booths with local churches and the disabled veterans group.
“This whole town in just a matter of days goes from an everyday small town to a carnival city,” Fuqua said.
Admission to the festival is free and visitors are also welcome to visit the L&N Depot Museum, which will stay open during festival hours. Carnival ride armbands are $15 each day.
Funds from the festival also go toward funding the historical society’s participation in the annual Christmas parade as well as sidewalk improvements. Fuqua said the society also keeps a small trust fund used to encourage arts in the local schools.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.