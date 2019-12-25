At the beginning of this year, James and Whitney Meserve were childless.
They had foster children to love and care for, but no kids to call their own.
That's all history now.
On Feb. 26, the Pellville-area couple adopted Norah, 12, and Sebastian, 11. And last week, they added Aubrey, 11; Jayda, 10; Preslee, 9; Ry'Lynne, 8; and Addison, 4.
In less than a year, the Meserve family has mushroomed from two to nine.
"It's a Christmas miracle," Jayda said.
Last week's adoption ceremony captured the nation's heart. The Meserve family was featured on Good Morning America, ABC News and the New York Times.
On Tuesday, an unexpected box from the New York Yankees showed up on the family's front porch. It was filled with Yankees hoodies, rings and other items.
"We would have never thought it would be this big," Whitney Meserve said of all the attention.
Odd beginnings
When James and Whitney Meserve met in 2010, he was sporting a mohawk.
He and his best friend bet against each other on the Super Bowl game each year. That year, they agreed the loser would get a mohawk haircut.
Pretty quickly, Whitney Meserve scratched him off her list of eligible bachelors. He didn't seem to be her type.
A few months later, however, she was on OKCupid.com, a dating website. Guess who popped up: James Meserve.
She gave him a second look and messaged him. About a week later, he called.
"It was love at first date," he said.
On Oct. 13, 2012, they married at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville.
Before tying the knot, they talked about having kids. She wanted one or two. He was fine with as many as nine.
Living on faith
For years, the Meserves tried to have children, but Whitney Meserve had multiple medical problems that kept that dream from becoming reality.
They looked into private adoption and in vitro fertilization. Both were too costly.
Then, someone mentioned foster care and all the children across Kentucky who need good homes.
On faith, the Meserves earlier had purchased a six-bedroom, three-bath home. "We knew one day we would have a family," James Meserve said.
In September 2015, the couple started fostering. Since then, they've provided homes to 14 children, and they have adopted half of them.
"Our life is complete," Whitney Meserve said. "Right now, we have our forever family."
God builds a family
About 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2016, foster care officials contacted the Meserves. The officials were trying to place a sibling set of five girls.
The youngest, Addison, was 7 months old at the time.
Foster care officials asked the Meserves how many they would take. Two? Three?
Without hesitation, the Meserves said they wanted all of them.
Then, in July 2018, Norah and Sebastian came to live with the Meserves. Before their adoption earlier this year, the pair of siblings had spent 1,792 days in foster care homes, group homes and other places.
"We were their forever home placement," James Meserve said. " ... When you're a foster parent, your journey starts on Day 1. You just don't know where the journey ends."
James Meserve is a 36-year-old senior supply chain analyst at Aleris. His wife works as an assistant at Pellville Early Learning Preschool.
She also works full time at South Hancock Elementary School as an intervention aid through the AmeriCorps program.
In her spare time, Whitney Meserve is enrolled in Western Governors University. She plans to earn a bachelor's degree in education.
Passing along hope
Aubrey loves to write.
She has written devotionals that she hopes to publish and share with foster children someday.
Like her sister, Aubrey believes her recent adoption is a Christmas miracle.
"We have waited so long for this," she said.
The past few years have been a roller coaster of emotions for everyone involved, but the Meserves never lost faith that God would fill their six-bedroom home with the love and laughter of children.
"Adoptions do happen," James Meserve said. "We hope someone hears about us and is inspired to do the same."
What's next?
The Meserve house is full. The Meserves' hearts are full.
Evidently not too full, though.
Their home remains open for foster children. Also, when their brood grows up and leaves home, the Meserves plan to foster hard-to-place teens.
"It's all for God's glory," Whitney Meserve said. " ... We have prayed for this to happen. God answers prayers."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
