Former deputy pleads guilty to making threats to judges and others

Troy R. Calvert, a former Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputy charged with threatening two judges and family members in connection with a court case, pleaded guilty to intimidation charges Wednesday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.
Calvert, 42, of Philpot, was initially charged with six counts of intimidating a participant in a legal proceeding, which are class D felonies. The charges stem from phone calls Calvert made to relatives from the Daviess County Detention Center. During those calls, he made threats against his ex-wife, her attorney, relatives and judges Jay Wethington and Julie Hawes Gordon.
"He made veiled threats several times ... indicating he was going to kill (his ex-wife) when he got out of jail," said Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department. Wethington, Gordon and family members were mentioned in the calls as well, Thompson said.
At the time the calls were made, Calvert was in jail after a judge ruled he had violated a domestic violence order, although that was ruling was later overturned by the Court of Appeals.
Calvert's trial on the charges was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The plea agreement Calvert signed calls for him to serve five years in prison on five of the counts, with the counts to run concurrently for a total of five years. The sixth intimidation count was dismissed.
As part of the agreement, Calvert is ordered not to have any contact with the victims named in the charges.
Calvert becomes eligible for parole after serving 15 percent of his sentence. Calvert has been in jail, in either Daviess or Henderson counties, since August 2018.
Special Circuit Judge Ken Howard said during Wednesday's hearing that the Commonwealth Attorney's Office will recommend Calvert receive shock probation after he serves an additional 90 days in jail.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter said the plea deal was reached with the consultation of the victims.
"Some of the consultation was after extensive consultation," Van Meter said, and Calvert's ex-wife, Tara Calvert, agreed to the plea.
A sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 4, where Howard will decide whether to accept the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, a second hearing will be held in 90 days on whether Calvert will receive shock probation.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
