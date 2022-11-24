One of the officers involved in the arrest of Joshua Tyler has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Donald “Rusty” Johnson, who formerly worked with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, was viewed on dashcam video punching Tyler in order to “gain compliance,” according to a news release from the office, after a high-speed chase last year.
The video surfaced online, and representatives from FBI Louisville said they are “evaluating the facts and circumstances of (the) incident.”
Tyler, who pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment and other charges, was sentenced to seven years in prison.
According to Aaron Ellis with the Media and Public Relations Office at LMPD, Johnson was hired in May of 2022, and the department had no knowledge of the incident involving Tyler.
“To promote the efficiency of the Department, I have decided to terminate your employment with the Louisville Metro Police Department effective November 18, 2022,” Chief of Police Erika Shields wrote in a letter to Johnson.
According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler had multiple warrants at the time of his arrest and had a knife.
“When Mr. Tyler was forced to the ground, the suspect had his arms and weapon under him and refused to comply with the officer’s commands to give them his hands,” the release said. “Officers only used the amount of force necessary to gain compliance.”
In the video, Tyler can be seen exiting a vehicle with his hands in the air when an object falls from his lap to the ground. Johnson can then be seen pulling Tyler to the ground and punching him before two other officers become involved.
According to an arrest citation, Tyler attempted to ram a deputy’s cruiser during the chase and made multiple attempts to retrieve his pocketknife during the struggle.
The citation also said a deputy sustained an injury to his left hand “as a direct result of (Tyler) actively resisting arrest” and had to seek medical treatment.
