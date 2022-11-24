One of the officers involved in the arrest of Joshua Tyler has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Donald “Rusty” Johnson, who formerly worked with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, was viewed on dashcam video punching Tyler in order to “gain compliance,” according to a news release from the office, after a high-speed chase last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.