A familiar face to some locally has been named the Kentucky Educational Development Corp. Superintendent of the Year.
Paul Mullins, who has connections to three local school districts, was announced as this year’s winner Wednesday at the Corporation’s Board of Directors meeting. Mullins was chosen out of 75 eligible superintendents statewide, according to a news release from the organization.
Mullins has been superintendent of Logan County Schools since 2016, after leaving the same post at Garrard County Schools. Prior to serving as Garrard County Schools superintendent, Mullins was principal at LaRue County High School from 2005 to 2013.
Mullins, an Elizabethtown High School graduate, began teaching in 1994 at North Hardin High School and later taught at T.K. Stone Middle School and coached football, baseball and Lady Panther basketball. Mullins was assistant principal and athletic director at Nicholas County High School. He later served as principal at Lewisburg School (K-8) and Caverna High School before heading to LaRue County Schools.
In his six years as superintendent, the district has implemented the Profile of Success, an evaluative set of skills each Logan County student develops during their time in K-12 education. Students participate in Defenses of Learning, where each year they reflect on the Profile’s 21st century skills and connect their experiences to their future goals, the release said.
“Paul Mullins is a true visionary leader,” said Josh Matthews, CAO of Logan County Schools, in the release. “He brought the profile of a graduate work to Logan County which completely transformed the definition of a successful student in our district.”
Mullins has improved core instruction through a commitment to job embedded professional development. He brought PBL and cooperative learning to the district staff as well, according to the release.
“At LaRue County, he was emphasizing co-teaching and project-based learning before they became buzzwords in our profession,” Matthews said in the release. “His down to earth approach to leadership makes him a true servant leader. He empowers others and helps them grow as a leader.”
Mullins also pushed for the construction of the Logan County Career & Technical Center. Students from Logan County Schools and surrounding schools now have the opportunity to gain hands-on career training in an 80,000-square-foot facility, which is over twice the size of the previous building. The new center is equipped with cutting-edge technology and machinery to provide students with up-to-date technical education. The center also has become the hub for district events and trainings, and recently, a meeting space for the monthly Kentucky Board of Education meeting, the release said.
“Given the best educational environment possible, all students can prosper, no matter what challenges they face,” Logan County Schools Board of Education Chairman Kenny Robertson said in the release. “We are honored and fortunate to have a superintendent, like Paul Mullins, that embraces this philosophy and continues to provide opportunities to our students and staff to succeed.”
Under Mullins’ guidance and leadership, Logan County Schools has been recognized for many achievements. Logan County Schools are one of 27 school districts in the U.S. to be selected for the League of Innovative Schools in 2022. They are also one of 17 districts in the US to have all 5 of their middle schools recognized as National Schools to Watch, the release said.
Logan County Schools also has received numerous grants during Mullins’ tenue. In addition to implementing Project Lead the Way in the K-8 schools, Logan County Schools received a $40,000 donation from Logan Aluminum to buy PLTW project kits for each school. Logan County Schools have also received multiple TVA grants to enhance STEM education at the elementary schools.
“Mr. Mullins is an incredible leader and all around great person,” Logan County Schools director of communications Madison Kirby said in the release. “He is so supportive of his staff and students, and sincerely wants to see everyone thrive. Our district has seen great cultural improvements since he began his term as superintendent.”
