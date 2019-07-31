MAYFIELD -- Despite positive character references at her sentencing hearing, and an unusually high number of letters in her favor, Nancy Bock must spend four years in prison, a judge ruled Monday.
Bock, 61, previously pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree forgery and theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more but less than $10,000 during her time as McCracken County's property valuation administrator.
The charges related to a span of about a year and a half over Bock's final few years in office. She resigned in September, at about the same time she was indicted.
Defense attorney Mark Bryant has claimed some of Bock's offenses were the result of poor bookkeeping, while prosecutors have maintained she intentionally used taxpayer money and resources for herself.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs and family friend David Wheatley both testified in Bock's favor at the hearing Monday.
Wheatley said he had had surgery related to brain cancer, and Bock has helped him in his recovery.
Griggs said she met Bock through the intersection of their jobs for the county, and told Graves County Circuit Judge Tim Stark "she always ran her office very professionally."
"I've never known a truer friend than Nancy," Griggs said, praising Bock's caring nature and service to her church.
Bryant told Stark that Bock has been "humiliated," and is facing sanctions from the ethics board that oversees PVA offices.
It was unclear whether those sanctions related to the criminal charges or other issues that have come to light since Bock's leaving office.
Current PVA Bill Dunn has said Bock left the office in disarray, with a severe backlog of properties that had not been properly assessed.
Dunn said he is still working to identify properties, some of significant value, that haven't been assessed in decades.
Bryant asked Stark to "temper justice with mercy" and grant Bock probation.
"She's the kind of person I am sure will never do anything like this again," he said.
Stark told Bock, if her offenses hadn't related to her capacity of a public official, he might have been inclined to treat her more leniently.
"Unfortunately, this was a misuse of the office, and I can't ignore that," he said.
"I've never seen so many letters of recommendation or commendation, but sometimes good people do bad things."
After Stark denied probation, Bryant requested Bock be allowed to report to jail next week. Stark allowed Bock to delay her reporting date until Friday.
A small crowd of supporters gathered with Bock and Bryant after the hearing in the courthouse's law library.
Bryant said following the hearing he expects to file a motion for shock probation, whereby a convict with between 30 and 120 days in jail can have the rest of their sentence probated.
Even if that motion were to be denied, Bryant said, Bock will be eligible for parole in seven months, and he didn't expect she would be denied.
"In my opinion, I think she's very deserving," Bryant said.
"She is a very beloved person in McCracken County. She knows that she let a lot of people down."
Bryant said, though he hoped Bock's sentence would be probated, Stark's decision could well deter other public officials from taking or misusing taxpayer resources.
"Maybe it'll stop somebody else from doing it," Bryant said, calling Bock "basically a very good person who made a terrible mistake."
