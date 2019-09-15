The former Oldham County High School choir director who is accused of having sex with a student is constitutionally challenging two state laws. Haley Reed was arrested on June 7, 2018, the day before the last day of school, on 15 counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, 10 counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy. After her arrest, Reed admitted to having sex with a minor approximately eight times between April 25 and June 1 in 2018, according to Oldham County Police. All encounters allegedly happened after school hours inside Oldham County High School. Reed’s attorney Gregory Simms motioned to declare “the position of authority or special trust” provisions in two Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) unconstitutional in Oldham County Circuit Court Sept. 5. He is also appealing to the Kentucky Attorney General. “I have not had a constitutional challenge before,” Commonwealth Attorney Courtney Baxter said. Simms is arguing that the provisions of “position of authority or special trust” under the state laws for third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy violate Reed’s right to privacy and equal protection under the Kentucky constitution. Someone is in a position of authority or special trust when the victim is less than 18 years old and the victim came into contact with the offender because of his or her position, according to state law. The alleged victim in this case was one of Reed’s students and 17-years-old at the time, according to court documents. Simms also argues “the position of authority or special trust provisions of KRS...which prohibit sexual contact with consenting individuals between the ages of 16 and 18 years old are unconstitutional.” He also writes in court documents that the Kentucky legislature “has drawn an arbitrary line for consenting individuals.” “The prohibition of private sexual activity between consenting individuals is a violation of defendant’s right to privacy, due process, freedom of expression and cruel and unusual punishment,” Simms wrote. Simms also challenges that the prohibiting “consensual sexual contact” between a 17-year-old and a person of authority, “does not constitute a compelling governmental interest.” Reed was 36-years-old at the time of the alleged incident. “Especially considering, under the same laws, sexual contact is not prohibited with an 18-year-old,” Simms wrote. “Kentucky law, would, in fact, allow a person in a position of authority or position of special trust to marry a 17 year old person – and sexual contact would then be permissible.” Simms did not respond to the Era’s request for comment. Baxter also filed a motion last week that the commonwealth plans to introduce evidence at the trial that Reed and the student ”engaged in inappropriate sexual contact” while on a school field trip to Chicago the week before her arrest. Baxter argues that the evidence is “inextricably intertwined” with the investigation. “The Commonwealth will offer testimony from witnesses about the observed behavior of the defendant with the victim throughout that trip,” Baxter wrote in the motion. Reed’s trial was also scheduled in circuit court last week. The jury trial is expected to begin on Nov. 18 and last for four days. It will break on Nov. 21 for regularly scheduled court hearings. Judge Karen Conrad said each juror will get nine strikes, and she will pick an alternative. In April, Reed’s bond was increased $5,000 after Judge Conrad learned she moved to Waxhaw, North Carolina without telling the court. Reed has pleaded not guilty to the 30 charges. She asked to dismiss the indictment in court documents in April, which was later overruled by Conrad. It was revealed during those motions that an Oldham County Police Department detective learned of other possible student victims who are now adults and do not want to pursue charges.
