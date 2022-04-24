Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Raise the Bars Motorcycle Ride had been on hiatus for two years. Now, it returns Wednesday.
This is the seventh ride and its held by the U.S. Army Human Resources Command in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The inclement weather date is Friday.
According to a news release, 60 riders are anticipated to be at the event, including members from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other local and out of state motorcycle riders/groups.
The ride is open to Fort Knox soldiers, family members, civilian staff and the public.
Riders meet at 1600 Spearhead Division Drive on post. Maj. Gen. Thomas Drew, HRC commanding general, will give opening remarks at 1 p.m. to the riders, who will depart from post at 1:30 p.m. and ride to Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services in Elizabethtown, the release said. They are scheduled to arrive at 2:30 p.m.
Silverleaf works with HRC and other commands on post in providing trauma response services and advocacy support.
Teal also is encouraged to be worn by riders because it represents awareness for sexual violence and misconduct and support for the survivors.
James Frye, victim advocate for the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program, said the point of the motorcycle ride is to increase awareness of sexual violence and misconduct and promote support for survivors.
Frye said motorcycles are an attention grabber that can help spread the word among those in the community. He said the idea came about when they were trying to think of new ideas outside of other events such as 5k runs.
He said the first event had about 35 to 40 riders. Before the pandemic, they were averaging 80 to 100 riders.
“It’s something that’s just really kind of taken off and grown up,” he said.
The release said that HRC has 42 credentialed sexual assault victim advocates within the command. Frye said he encourages those who are survivors to contact local recovery centers.
“The greatest thing that any of us can do is help another person. There’s nothing more powerful than that,” he said.
On Friday, there also will be a 5k and fun run to support survivors and raise awareness. That afternoon, there will be the Darkness to Light event.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
