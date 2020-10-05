Friends of Sinners is going forward with its 11th annual banquet that will be held in-person and virtual at Owensboro Christian Church.
The Nov. 10 event, which will start at 6 p.m., acts as a fundraiser for the faith-based, drug and alcohol treatment center.
Jordan Wilson, FOS development director, said the bulk of their 2020 fundraisers were nixed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We canceled our golf scramble, which usually raises $10,000; we canceled our community event called Unchained and last year that brought in about $10,000. And then we canceled our WBKR cookout and that brings in about $2,000 or $3,000. So we have taken a hit. However, God is still faithful and he still provides.”
For the first nine years, the banquet generated about $20,000 annually.
But last year, Wilson said the banquet raised a record $54,000.
“That’s all glory to God,” Wilson said. “…And this year, I’m believing for $100,000. That would make up for all of the other fundraisers that we have missed out on. It will set the tone for 2021.”
The banquet has been an outlet for FOS to bring its clients and the community together.
In the past, the event has been held inside Owensboro Christian’s fellowship hall with a sit-down meal.
Supporters of FOS will have the option this year of participating in-person or virtually. Those who choose the virtual format will live stream the banquet and its entertainment via a private Facebook event. A virtual sponsorship for eight is $400.
“We’re hoping to have a whole lot of our supporters host watch parties at their homes,” Wilson said. “…It’s going to come with a gift bag for eight people. It will have coffee, snacks and little gifts from Friends of Sinners.”
Wilson said the coronavirus safety precautions have forced changes to be made to the in-person format, which will include using the sanctuary and a portion of the church that hasn’t been used in the past.
The meal will be more finger-food style and the cost will be $50 per person.
“We’re going to spread out in the long hallway of the church because it used to be a mall,” Wilson said. “So it’s got a very large hallway to house comfortably all of our guests.”
After the meal portion, the event will move into the main sanctuary where FOS clients will give their testimonies.
Joe Welsh, FOS executive director, said hearing from the clients is the highlight of the evening.
“Through the years, the one thing that has remained the same is that people, who attend our banquets, all love to hear from our clients,” Welsh said. “…We’re definitely going to focus on our clients’ stories and celebrate those.”
Instead of a keynote speaker, the banquet will feature local stand-up comedian Ben Cecil.
Welsh said the thought was that people needed a little laughter after the stress and struggles they’ve endured this year because of the coronavirus.
“We want to entertain — bring some happiness and bring some life to this whole situation,” Welsh said. “So we’re really excited about our banquet and what it means to Friends of Sinners.”
Anyone interested in purchasing the virtual package or attending in-person can do so by going to the FOS website — friendofsinner.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
