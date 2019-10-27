The circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old male discovered Friday night in a fielded area near Saur Road are not believed to be the result of foul play.
Daviess County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Saur Road on Friday night after a community member had found the deceased in a field and alerted the sheriff's office, said Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department.
The deceased was taken to Louisville on Saturday for an autopsy. The Sheriff's office has yet to receive a report, Thompson said.
"At this time we have no reason to believe that foul play was involved," he said. "When we arrived on scene we saw no visible signs of trauma on the deceased that would lead us to believe foul play was a factor."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
