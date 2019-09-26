Four charged with theft of hemp from Steamboat Road farm

Three Henderson men and an Indiana woman were charged Wednesday morning by Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputies in connection with thefts of more than 100 pounds of industrial hemp from a farm on Steamboat Road.
Quashawn F. Kennedy, 31, James A. Kyle, 37, and Christopher W. Hoggard, 36, all of Henderson, were charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500, tampering with physical evidence and possession of industrial hemp in connection with a theft reported about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the farm on Steamboat Road. Kennedy and Kyle face enhanced charges because they were carrying handguns at the time of the incident, sheriff's department reports say.
On Tuesday, about 20 hemp plants, with an estimated value of $2,000, were reported stolen from the farm. Maj. Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department, said detectives and the farmer then set up surveillance cameras.
Early Wednesday morning, the farmer was alerted of activity at his hemp field, Thompson said. When deputies arrived, they were able to get pictures of the men in the field from the camera system, he said.
Deputy Zach Morris was in the vicinity and made a traffic stop on a vehicle seen leaving the area that had made an improper signal. Reports say Morris was able to identify one of the three men in the vehicle from the photographs from the surveillance cameras.
Reports say Kennedy and Kyle admitted to stealing hemp and discarding garbage bags of hemp when fleeing the scene. Reports say Hoggard denied all involvement.
A fourth person, Raven M. Luckett, 19, of Clarksville, Indiana, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with complicity to commit theft over $500, complicity to tamper with evidence, complicity to possess industrial hemp and driving infractions.
The bags of hemp from Wednesday's theft were recovered, but the hemp stolen Tuesday from the farm has not been located, Thompson said.
"We don't know if they realized it was a legal hemp plot, or if they thought they'd come across marijuana heaven," Thompson said. "They simply said they wanted to get high and someone told them there was a plot."
All four were being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
