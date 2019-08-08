Four local companies and two individuals have won U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Awards for their work with Junior Achievement of West Kentucky.
Dan Douglas, president of JA of West Kentucky, said the award is "a prestigious national honor that comes from the White House in recognition of sustained volunteer service."
It was established in 2003, by President George W. Bush.
Douglas said it is given in recognition to individuals, families and groups "who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service each year."
A Gold Presidential Company Volunteer Service Award was presented to U.S. Bank and consumer and business banking operations for U.S. Bank.
A Silver Presidential Company Volunteer Service Award went to Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline and Bronze Presidential Company Volunteer Service Awards went to Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Independence Bank.
Angie Padgett won a Silver Presidential Individual Volunteer Service Award and Steve Dixon won a Bronze Presidential Individual Volunteer Service Award.
Douglas said volunteers like those "work to make our communities stronger and safer."
He said that during the 2018-19 school year, volunteers served 210 classes, reaching 5,838 students in the Daviess County Public School System.
Local volunteers delivered more than 31,000 instructional hours on the topics of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, Douglas said.
