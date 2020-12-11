The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-related deaths of a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Ohio County, a resident of Union County and a resident of Webster County, and 136 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 68 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 26 in Henderson County, six in McLean County, 17 in Ohio County, eight in Union County, and six in Webster County.
To date, there have been 10,117 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,539 (74.5%).
Forty-four reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 560 (5.5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 190 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
