McLean County Extension Agent David Fourqurean was one of three agents to recently receive the Kentucky Association of County Agricultural Agents’ Distinguished Service Award.
The KACAA award is “presented to agents who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally prominent service to the communities they serve,” according to the organization.
“David’s program has been unique in that he has been in two counties with different areas of focus,” the KACAA said. “In Trigg County, his program focused on CPH-45 sales, a beef mineral purchasing group, bred heifer sale and a Strategic Winter Feeding Program. In McLean County, his focus has been on large-scale poultry production, as well as developing county resources through grants at the local fairgrounds.”
Fourqurean said he has been with the McLean County Extension Service for 16 years after working in Trigg County’s office.
“Here in McLean County, we started the poultry expo, which was really successful in its first year and we’ve been working on that for February 2022,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work at Myer Creek Park, applying for different grants. We’ve got equipment to be able to have livestock shows and we’ve renovated the facility out there.”
In Trigg County, Fourqurean said they did an agriculture appreciation dinner, a farm tour, a 4-H youth ham auction and a mineral buying program.
“I’m very humbled to be honest about it,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without all the people who have helped me along the way. It feels like when you receive an award like this, it tells you you’re on the right track and doing the things you need to be doing. We all as extension agents always feel like we’re not doing a whole lot but we’re trying to better the community and that’s been my number one goal anytime that I work anywhere and leave it better than I found it.”
Fourqurean said his father was an extension agent for 27 years and that he has always been involved in agriculture.
“My roots are really deep in extension and that’s what led to me being an extension agent,” he said.
Fourqurean is from Trigg County and still lives in the county on his family farm.
“I want to thank the people of McLean County for the opportunity to be here,” he said. “There are some really good people and I really enjoy working here.”
For more information about the McLean County Extension Service, call 270-273-3690.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.