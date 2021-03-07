The city of Owensboro has selected its current deputy director of its Public Works Department, Stephen Franklin, to serve as the next director.
Franklin, who has been employed by the city since 2012 and served as deputy director for the past three years, was officially approved for the job during the regular City Commission meeting last week. He will officially start his new role March 15, when current Director Wayne Shelton retires.
“This has been a dream of mine,” Franklin said. “This is something that since I moved to Owensboro I pursued, something that I wanted.”
Franklin, a Lexington native, moved to Owensboro in 2012 and has been employed by the city since that time.
“I started with the city of Owensboro with Parks and Recreation and after that, I was promoted to grounds manager under the Public Works Department,” he said.
Franklin said that as he advanced in his career with the city and became more and more familiar with what the Public Works Department entails, the more interested he became in one day leading it.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the city utilized a five-person board to review applications and conduct the interview process for the position.
“We were fortunate we had a very good candidate pool,” Pagan said. “We had multiple good internal candidates and then a couple of good external candidates as well.”
Pagan said the hiring committee was unanimous in deciding that Franklin is the right man for the job.
“Stephen has a number of the attributes we were looking for to fill the position,” he said. “He served as the deputy for a little over three years, so he understands the role and in some respects groomed to be a good candidate for when that vacancy occurred.”
Shelton said he believes his successor will do just fine with his new responsibilities.
“Part of it is all his experience in all the nine different areas that public works does cover,” Shelton said. “He has had hands-on experience and that speaks volumes.”
The seven departments that fall under Public Works are streets, grounds, buildings, sanitation, property maintenance, city garage and transit.
Franklin said he feels fortunate to have been chosen for the role, and is looking forward to continuing to work with the team at the Public Works Department.
“I am looking at my future and this is one of those goals I wanted to achieve,” he said. “I have been blessed to have this opportunity to have reached those goals.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
