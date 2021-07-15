After months of planning and work to find a new location, Daviess Fiscal Court will host a free tire disposal event in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management this week.
The event officially kicks off Thursday, July 15, at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54 in Philpot.
“Old tires can be an eyesore and a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests,” county Judge- Executive Al Mattingly said. “Bring your unwanted tires to this free collection event for proper disposal.”
Tire collection days are scheduled for:
• from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15
• from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday
• from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday
Tires will be accepted on or off rim, including farm implement, bicycle, motorcycle, go-cart, ATV, tractor, truck and passenger car. Excluded tires include off-road construction tires, tracks, sheet rubber, solid, calcium or otherwise filled, or any tire with a bead greater than 1 ¾ inch.
In previous years, the program was hosted at the State Highway garage off Fairview Drive in Owensboro. The county was informed earlier this year that the garage would no longer be able to host the tire-recycle program, and it began scouting out other possible locations.
Mattingly said previously that the Lions Club board agreed to let the county use its fairgrounds for the event free of charge.
“I contacted Joan Hayden and she took it to their board and came back and I was very pleased and appreciative when Joan said they weren’t going to charge us to use it at all,” Mattingly said previously.
The removal of the tires will be handled by the state, and there is no limit to how many can be collected during the event.
Tire retailers, scrap dealers, salvage yards and recycling businesses are not eligible to participate in this free program.
For more information about the waste tire collection days, call the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.
