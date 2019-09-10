'Freedom Walk' to honor 9/11 victims

City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright held the city's first Freedom Walk in 2002 to honor the 2,977 people killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and in the hijacked airliner crash outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
But the event also has a local purpose -- to recognize the work done by law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency responders.
The event is held every Sept. 11.
"It was just an idea of mine that we needed to do something to recognize the first responders and folks who lost their lives," Smith-Wright said. Honoring law enforcement and responders is important because "they do put their lives on the line for this community every single day," Smith said.
This year's Freedom Walk will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Owensboro Fire Department Station One, at West Ninth and Locust streets. The event will include a march to the Charles Shelton Memorial at Smothers Park, and a short memorial service.
In previous years, the march started at the Owensboro Sportcenter. But Smith-Wright said she moved the starting place to OFD Station One so older, long-time participants in the event could take part in the walk this year.
"We have men and women who have been walking since this started" in 2002, Smith-Wright said.
Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum will be the featured speaker at the Shelton Memorial. Also, the event's organizers will recognize Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain for his years of service in law enforcement.
Smith-Wright said Cain had planned to be out of town that day at a sheriff's convention. "I ended up having to tell him we were going to give him a plaque," she said.
The event will include participation by ROTC groups at local high schools. People who cannot walk can gather at the Shelton Memorial for the memorial service.
"We want people to come and share in this time, because there were so many lives lost that day, on 9/11," Smith-Wright said. "They should be remembered, and that's what this day is about."
