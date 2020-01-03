Fresh Start for Women seeks more donors

Thanks to a gift from Sun Windows, Fresh Start for Women's apartment complex has 36 new energy-efficient windows.
After years of renting the facility, Fresh Start officials bought the complex in February 2019. As soon as they assumed ownership, they planned on renovating the building.
To begin with, it needed windows, doors and stairwells. And, as time and money allowed, Fresh Start founders Cindy Jean and Carol Adkins hoped to remodel the apartments' bathrooms and make structural improvements to the building.
During the past couple of weeks, new Sun Windows were installed. Sun Windows are manufactured on East 18th Street.
"This was an incredible blessing," Adkins said.
The former windows no longer had screens, and the windows had been painted shut. Residents couldn't open them on good-weather days.
"It will be nice that (residents) can get some fresh air," Adkins said.
Volunteer Jamie Klump worked Thursday morning, installing insulation and interior trim around the windows. Klump, who is retired from Owensboro Municipal Utilities, works part-time in the utility's accounting department.
Klump is a handyman. At OMU, "they said (Fresh Start was) looking for help installing windows," he said.
He usually works a couple of days per week on the project. He hopes to finish sometime later this month.
In the meantime, Fresh Start officials hope other businesses follow Sun Windows' lead. Fresh Start, a transitional home for women who have completed an addiction recovery program, needs energy-efficient exterior doors for its 12-apartment complex.
And the facility needs two exterior staircases.
"Those will run a little more than $5,000 each," Adkins said of estimates.
When the weather improves in the spring, she expects work to begin on the apartment's parking lot and foundation.
Fresh Start also is working on one of two neighboring homes it owns. The nonprofit earned a grant in 2018 from Impact 100 of Owensboro for $100,000 to help renovate the house at 1823 W. Second St., build a privacy fence and create a children's play area.
Adkins hopes the Impact 100 home is complete by late spring or early summer.
Businesses or individuals who would like to donate goods or services for Fresh Start's renovations should contact Adkins at 270-315-8974.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.