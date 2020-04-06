Friday After 5, Owensboro's free 16-week summer music festival on the banks of the Ohio River, will be at least two weeks shorter this year.
An email Monday from the festival's board of directors, said, "Friday After 5 has canceled its first two events -- May 22 and May 29 -- due to the coronavirus."
Star Nalley, interim executive director of the organization, said, "We're hoping to just move the acts scheduled for those dates to next year."
Friday After 5 had planned to announce its 2020 lineup on April 15.
But Nalley said that announcement may be delayed.
She said the board wants to be reasonably sure the festival can begin by June 6 before making the announcement.
Friday After 5 had planned to hire 64 bands and solo acts for its 24th season.
The festival draws an estimated 5,000 or so people a night to downtown during the summer months.
"It will be good for the community when we're able to start," Nalley said. "People will be wanting to get out when this is over."
The board statement said, "We feel Friday After 5 provides an important role in bringing our community together, so it is our most sincere hope that we will be able to provide a portion of the concert series to our guests this summer."
But it said there is a "clear understanding that the season may be further shortened or canceled depending on the evolution of the virus and its impact here in the Owensboro region."
