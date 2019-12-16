Friday After 5 needs 64 bands and solo artists to perform on its four stages during 16 weeks of free Friday night festivals during its 24th season in 2020.
It will continue to take applications on its website -- FridayAfter5.com -- through Dec. 31, Angie Padgett, the entertainment producer, said last week.
Interested bands and solo artists can log onto the site and click on "Bands" at the top of the page.
The application is there.
Padgett said, "We usually continue taking submissions for a little while after Dec. 31 to have some backup acts, and to consider for 2021."
She said the application asks if there are weekends that the acts can't perform in Owensboro.
That helps with scheduling, Padgett said.
"We had a lot of bands last summer that were already wanting to book for next year," she said. "Bands that come here, for the most part, love Owensboro. There are bands in Nashville who have never been here, but they know about Friday After 5. We've built a good reputation."
Padgett said she also produces the shows on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center.
"I try to book local bands, Kentucky bands and bands no farther north than Cincinnati and no farther south than Nashville," she said. "I want bands that have fans who might follow them to Owensboro and who Owensboro fans can follow to other places. One band last year had a van full of their fans follow them here."
The festival draws an estimated 5,000 or so people a night to downtown.
It begins May 22.
Friday After 5 began in 1997 with the Arnold Chin Band playing in the Atmos Energy Courtyard at the RiverPark Center.
Today, it stretches all the way from the RiverPark Center to the convention center on four outdoor stages.
There are also gospel music shows inside the RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
