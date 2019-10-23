Members of Daviess Fiscal Court, Regional Water Resource Agency and Green River Area Development District will be holding a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to celebrate the completion of the Friendly Park Wastewater Extension project.
The project, along with the Cedar Hills sewer project, began when RWRA was granted receivership by a Franklin Circuit Court in September 2016 of the treatment facilities.
At that time, Scott Lewis, an Ohio County resident and now the 14th District state representative, was the owner and operator of the package plants in Friendly Park at Friendly Village and Cedar Hills. He filed for abandonment, declaring that he could no longer financially support them. RWRA had to plan two quickly paced sewer extensions to those areas so residents wouldn't be forced to leave their homes in the event of failures at their respective plants. The overall success of the now-finished project was a community effort, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
"There were a lot of people involved from the beginning," he said. "Claud Porter (Daviess County attorney) was instrumental in representing the court when we were asked to intervene. Joanna Shake (GRADD associate director of community and economic development), Rep. Suzanne Miles, as well as the leadership of RWRA have worked tirelessly to ensure that the people of Friendly Village, as well as Cedar Hills, are being served. If anything had happened with the plant in the interim, the court guaranteed that we would take care of it. It feels good. It is one liability that we no longer have, and the project was most certainly a benefit to the citizens of Friendly Village."
The overall project, ultimately bid out to Lexington-based Summit Engineering, cost roughly $2 million and was a combination of a Community Development Block Grant of $1 million and a roughly $1.1 million "A" loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The community of Friendly Village will be left with roughly $500,000 to be paid back over the next 20 years. Now, as the local recognition of the completed project is on the horizon, all parties can look back on their efforts with pride, Shake said.
"There was a lot of legwork throughout the process," she said. "We had to have a 100% sample. Rep. Miles joined me along with the honorary mayor of Friendly Village, Troy Welborn, to bring the community together so that we could move forward. In order to get the info out to the community, we set up a community Facebook page for the project. What is really cool is how that page has evolved and how close the community has become. We were even awarded the Spirit of Kentucky Award at the annual Governor's Local Issues Conference this year. We are all extremely pleased with how the project has gone."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.