The Friends of Land Between the Lakes have released its jam-packed programming for the month of April.
The group is inviting all home educating families to use the outdoors as a classroom for Homeschool Month during April at the Woodlands Nature Station.
Homeschooling families can pick up a “Nature Discovery Activity Book” at the Nature Station that will be able to guide children through a variety of exploration activities and teach about nature through various subjects.
The Nature Station is open everyday in April and books and activities are available from the station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The group has special programs specifically geared for homeschoolers scheduled throughout the weekdays and month.
Participants who complete their activity book and attend at least two programs at the Nature Station during April can earn an official Nature Discovery patch and certificate.
To celebrate the month, the 7th annual Virtual Homeschoolers day on Facebook will be April 30 with a “What a Water-ful World” theme.
Fourth grade students can go to https://every kidinapark.gov/, get their free Every Kid in a Park pass and get their family in for free.
Featured Homeschooler Programs include:
• April 1 at 2:30 p.m. — Animals, Art & Writing: Nature Journaling 101
• April 12 at 2:30 p.m. — The Circle Of Life: Life Cycles
• April 14 at 2 p.m. — Build a Beaver Webinar (registration required)
• April 15 at 2:30 p.m. — Talking Trees
• April 17 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Hematite Trail Exploration Day
• April 18 at 2:30 p.m. — Going Batty!
• April 20 at 2:30 p.m. — Slimy Science
• April 22 at 2:30 p.m. — 10 Simple Ways to Help Wildlife at Home
• April 24 at 11 a.m. to noon — Blast the Past: Iron Furnace History
• April 26 at 2:30 p.m. — Tales of Scales
• April 28 at 2:30 p.m. — Birds 101
• April 30 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 7th Annual Homeschoolers Day at the Nature Station (Virtual)
Starting on April 1, Murray State University’s Watershed Studies Institute and FLBL are teaming up to host Spring BioBlitz at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area until May 31.
This citizen science activity invites participants to visit LBL to document sightings of wildlife and plants through the spring season on the iNaturalist app.
This information will be used to help compile up-to-date information about the natural community in LBL.
To participate in the Spring BioBlitz, participants need to be willing to spend some time in LBL and have a smartphone or digital camera. Participants will take photos of observations such as insects, birds, wildflowers and more and then upload them to the iNaturalist app.
The BioBlitz offers outdoor enthusiasts, students and home-educating families a COVID-friendly activity for the spring season.
This activity is an opportunity to get outside and learn through exploration as well as a change to contribute to a scientific project.
The Woodlands Nature Station will also be offering special activities for families and kids during Spring Break week, April 3-11.
Admission is $5 for kids aged 5-17, $7 for adults 18 and up and kids 4 and under are free.
Lead Naturalist John Pollpeter invites everyone “to come and see our giant alligator snappers, endangered red wolves, hooting owls, our bobcat, Barkley and many of the other 55 other critters native to Land Between the Lakes up close for some cool encounters.”
There will be special themed critter days throughout the week:
• April 5 — Amazing Amphibians
• April 6 — Incredible Insects
• April 7 — Marvelous Mammals
• April 8 — Raptors, UP Close
• April 9 — Predators!
• April 10 — Nature’s Most Extreme!
• April 11 — Radical Reptiles
The Friends of Land Between the Lakes is a nonprofit organization that has partnered with the USDA Forest Service at LBL to provide interpretive and informational services to LBL visitors. For more information about April’s programming call (270) 924-2299 or visit www.land betweenthelakes.us.
