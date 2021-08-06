Local nonprofit Friends of Sinners will be holding its 12th annual Unchained on Saturday, which includes a free concert, activities for children and families such as bouncy houses, a silent auction and food for sale.
Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered, long-term substance recovery program that houses its residents for 12-18 months.
The event is free. There will be live music from local Christian artists.
According to Jordan Wilson, the development director of Friends of Sinners, fundraising is vital to the organization.
“We’re able to do what we do through fundraisers and our donors,” Wilson said.
There will be a silent auction with a wide range of items, Wilson said.
The items up for grabs include gift cards, artwork, free oil changes, and a three-day, two-night stay at a luxury cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
All of the silent auction items were donated to Friends of Sinners by community members and local businesses.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friends of Sinners decided to cancel Unchained in 2020. Wilson said this amounted to a loss of about $10,000.
“We kept our faith and we’re doing just fine,” he said.
There will also be Boston butt and ribs for sale, along with Friends of Sinners’ merchandise.
All of the money raised goes directly to the services offered by the organization.
Wilson encourages people to bring their families.
“It’ll be a really fun family event,” Wilson said.
The guest speaker for this year’s event will be Andrew Hager. Hager has more than 300,000 followers on social media and shares his recovery story through a weekly Facebook live show.
Friends of Sinners will hold Unchained at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Chautauqua Park, at 1301 Bluff Ave. in Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.